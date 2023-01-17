Para sports meet in Hamirpur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, January 16

More than 300 specially abled persons from 11 districts of the state are participating in the State Para Sports Tournament began at the sports complex in Anu here. The meet was inaugurated by local MLA Ashish Sharma. He donated Rs 20,000 to the organisers of the event and said he would raise the issue of promotion of para sports with the state government.

He said he would try his best to provide all facilities needed for successful conduct of the tournament.