Paraglider crash leaves trainee pilot injured

Our Correspondent

Kullu, May 20

A trainee pilot was injured after his paraglider crashed at Raison, 11 km from here, today. The trainee reportedly took off for solo flying from the Kharga site at Nangabag. He, however, fell on the ground and suffered a fracture after his paraglider crashed. He is under treatment at a Kullu hospital.

Paragliding has become a luring profession here as many tourists want to enjoy the thrill of this adventure sport. Many trainees have, therefore, started learning this skill so that they can get a licence for tandem paragliding. However, according to the Tourism Department, no licence is needed for solo flying or by trainees.

Kullu District Tourism Development Officer Sunayna Sharma said trainee pilots could register with the department for conducting tandem flying only after completing a specific number of flying hours.

She said trainees often conduct short flights at a low altitude and, therefore, they suffer minor injuries in case of accidents.