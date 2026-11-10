Paraglider pilot stuck on high-tension wires at 150 ft in Himachal’s Mandi rescued

A paraglider pilot who was left hanging from high-tension electricity wires at a height of about 150 ft above the road in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district was rescued by ground teams. The Air Force helicopter requisitioned as a precaution was called off after the ground operation succeeded.

The incident took place at Mehar village, about five kilometres from Mandi city on the Pathankot-Mandi national highway. The pilot became entangled in the high-tension wires and was stuck at a significant height above the road.

Local residents immediately informed the administration and arranged to have the electricity supply switched off. Officials said rescue work at such a height was a major challenge. Soon after receiving information, officials, including the Mandi SDM and police officers, reached the spot. Locals also spread a tarpaulin on the ground below as a safety measure in case the pilot fell.

Mandi DC Apoorv Devgan said the administration had received information that the paraglider was stuck in the high-tension wires and that a team was working to rescue him. In an update during the operation, he said, “We have reached him with a crane. Will be able to remove him with it hopefully.” He had also said an Air Force chopper had been requisitioned and would take off for the rescue if needed, depending on the outcome.

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The pilot was ultimately rescued by ground teams of the administration using the crane. The Air Force helicopter was not required and was called off after the successful operation.