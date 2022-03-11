Paragliding banned in Kangra

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, March 10

Deputy Commissioner, Kangra, Nipun Jindal today banned all paragliding activities in Kangra district till further orders. The decision was taken following the death of two persons in a paragliding accident at Bir-Billing on March 8.

The Deputy Commissioner’s order stated that all paragliding activities within the administrative jurisdiction of Kangra district shall be banned till further orders, as a number of accidents at various paragliding sites had resulted in loss of human lives.

It stated that the District Tourism Development Officer shall register all paragliding operators and pilots. A unique code shall be assigned to each pilot and his association. The registered operators shall have to display the code and the registration number mandatorily. The registration of the operators shall be renewed periodically in a time-bound manner.

The District Tourism Development Officer shall through a duly constituted technical committee under Rule 6 of the HP Aero Sports Rules, 2004 ensure that all equipment being used for paragliding shall be checked and duly certified as safe for flying, as per the rules.

All SDMs had been directed to ensure that only registered pilots, who had been declared fit by the competent authorities, were allowed to take up paragliding in the district. The SDMs had also been asked to ensure that the paragliding landing sites were declared as no parking zones.

The tourism officer had also been directed to impose a heavy fine on any pilot found taking off for paragliding without registration or in violation of rules. The SDMs in consultation with the technical committee shall constitute a local committee for declaring whether the weather conditions were fit for paragliding. —