Paragliding banned in Kangra till further orders

Paragliding banned in Kangra till further orders

Photo for representational purpose only. File

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, March 10

Two days after two persons died in an accident at the Bir-Billing paragliding site, the Kangra Deputy Commissioner has banned all paragliding activities in the district.

In an order issued on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal said that all paragliding activities within the administrative jurisdiction of Kangra district shall be banned till further orders due to number of accidents at various paragliding sites which have also resulted in loss of human life and significant morbidity.

The order states that the Kangra district tourism development officer shall ensure to register all the operators and pilots. A unique code shall be assigned to each pilot and his association. The registered operator shall have to display the code and registration mandatorily. The registration of the operators shall be renewed periodically in a time-bound manner.

The district tourism officer should through a duly constituted technical committee under rule 6 of the HP Aero Sports Rules, 2004, ensure that all equipment being used for paragliding in the district shall be checked and duly certified as safe for flying as per the rule, the DC said.

All the SDMs concerned of their respective area have been directed to ensure that only registered pilots, who have been declared fit by competent authorities, should be allowed to take off for paragliding in Kangra district, the DC said, adding that the SDMs have also been asked to ensure that landing sites for paragliding are declared as no parking zones.

The district tourism officer has been directed to impose heavy fine if any pilots was found taking off for paragliding without registration or in violation of rules. The SDMs in consultation with technical committee shall constitute a local committee for declaring if the weather conditions are fit for paragliding, the DC said.

The Bir-Billing paragliding site is among the top-ten paragliding sites in the world. It attracts large numbers of national and international tourists. About 200 pilots undertake tandem paragliding flights from Bir-Billing and Dharamsala.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab Election

Punjab Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: AAP storms to power in Punjab, wins 90 seats, leads in 2

2
Punjab Election

Charanjit Channi, Navjot Sidhu, Amarinder, Parkash Badal, Sukhbir, Bikram Majithia lose election

3
Punjab

'You bought votes, won't let you survive in Kapurthala': Defeated AAP candidate hurls abuses at Cong MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh

4
Punjab Election

AAP landslide buries Congress, Bhagwant Mann set to become Punjab CM

5
Trending

Amid Punjab result, Archana Puran Singh trends on Twitter, netizens say she may lose seat to Navjot Sidhu

6
Punjab

Punjab Election: Prestige battle in Bathinda, Mansa

7
Nation

Uttar Pradesh LIVE election results 2022: 2nd term for CM Yogi as BJP marching towards victory with leads in over 200 seats

8
Punjab

Punjab Assembly poll 2022: Ahead of results, leaders speak out

9
Nation

Assembly poll results in five states today: Section 144 in Punjab to prevent crowds at counting centres

10
Nation

Uttar Pradesh EVM row: Varanasi ADM among three officials removed from poll duty

Don't Miss

View All
Amid Punjab result, Archana Puran Singh trends on Twitter, netizens say she may lose chair to Sidhu
Trending

Amid Punjab result, Archana Puran Singh trends on Twitter, netizens say she may lose seat to Navjot Sidhu

From Moti Bagh to Nihal Bagh, Patiala Power Centre shifts to house of former Akali turned AAP leader Ajit Pal Kohli
Patiala

From Moti Bagh to Nihal Bagh, Patiala Power Centre shifts to house of former Akali-turned AAP leader Ajit Pal Kohli

Capt Amarinder, Parkash Singh Badal trail from Patiala Urban, Lambi
Punjab Election

Charanjit Channi, Navjot Sidhu, Amarinder, Parkash Badal, Sukhbir, Bikram Majithia lose election

Goa Election Results LIVE updates: Laxmikant Parsekar, Utpal Parrikar lead in counting of postal ballots
Nation

Goa Election Results LIVE updates: BJP could get support from three independents

Counting of votes for 70 assembly seats in Uttarakhand begins
Nation

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: Ruling BJP set to secure 2nd consecutive poll win but CM Pushkar Dhami loses Khatima

Manipur election 2022 LIVE updates: Counting begins for assembly polls, over 260 contestants await electoral fate
Nation

Manipur election 2022 LIVE updates: Manipur CM wins from Heingang seat; BJP secures 5 seats, JD (U) 3

Uttar Pradesh LIVE election results 2022: Term 2 for CM Yogi? Counting of votes to begins
Nation

Uttar Pradesh LIVE election results 2022: 2nd term for CM Yogi as BJP marching towards victory with leads in over 200 seats

Punjab Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: Fate of 1,304 candidates to be decided today as counting for 117 assembly seats begins
Punjab Election

Punjab Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: AAP storms to power in Punjab, wins 90 seats, leads in 2

Top Stories

Punjab Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: Fate of 1,304 candidates to be decided today as counting for 117 assembly seats begins

Punjab Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: AAP storms to power in Punjab, wins 90 seats, leads in 2

Leading: AAP 92, Congress 18, SAD 3, BJP 2, Others 2

It’s victory of the people, says AAP’s Bhagwant Mann

It’s victory of the people, says AAP’s Bhagwant Mann

Was speaking in an exclusive telephonic interview with The T...

You will see the change in Punjab in a month: Bhagwant Mann

You will see the change in Punjab in a month: Bhagwant Mann

The AAP CM candidate was speaking to people in Sangrur

Capt Amarinder, Parkash Singh Badal trail from Patiala Urban, Lambi

Charanjit Channi, Navjot Sidhu, Amarinder, Parkash Badal, Sukhbir, Bikram Majithia lose election

These stalwarts fall by the wayside by the AAP tsunami

AAP landslide buries Congress, Bhagwant Mann set to be Punjab CM

AAP landslide buries Congress, Bhagwant Mann set to become Punjab CM

Big stalwarts trailing by huge margins shows public contempt...

Cities

View All

AAP wave sweeps Majha; party leads in 17 of 25 seats

Punjab Election Results 2022: AAP wave sweeps Majha; party leads in 17 of 25 seats

Majha brigade leaders Sukhjinder Randhawa, Tript Bajwa and Sukhbinder Sarkaria survive AAP tsunami

Amritsar: Result to decide fate of MC General House

GST team raids local businessman’s house

BSF seizes drone near border in Amritsar sector

Prestige battle in Bathinda, Mansa

Punjab Election: Prestige battle in Bathinda, Mansa

Which way will the wind blow?

Punjab Election results 2022: Which way will the wind blow?

Punjab and Haryana High Court: Bar Association writes to CJ on filling Judges' vacancies

Despite MC order, parking fee being imposed in Panchkula

Chandigarh Estate Office sells 8 sites for Rs 37.5 crore

After 1-year delay, Chandigarh MC to start process to set up new town and vending committee

Announcement on MCD poll put off, Arvind Kejriwal questions move

Announcement on MCD poll put off, Arvind Kejriwal questions move

Former Intelligence Bureau officer 'rapes' 17-year-old girl in Delhi's Karol Bagh

Centre to bring Bill in Parliament for unifying three MCDs, announcement of poll dates deferred

Seven-day CBI custody for NSE ex-boss Chitra Ramakrina

Gurugram: Delhi man gets 10-year jail for raping, duping woman

‘You bought votes, won’t let you survive in Kapurthala’: Defeated AAP candidate hurls abuses at Cong MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh

'You bought votes, won't let you survive in Kapurthala': Defeated AAP candidate hurls abuses at Cong MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh

Assembly Poll 2022: It’s SAD vs Congress in Doaba likely

On counting eve, prayers & last-minute preparations

Sultanpur Lodhi braces for moment of truth

Nervous moments for candidates before Punjab poll results

PUNJAB DECIDES 2022: Fate of 175 candidates to be decided today

PUNJAB DECIDES 2022: Fate of 175 candidates to be decided today

PUNJAB DECIDES 2022: Security up ahead of counting of votes

Ludhiana: MBBS student returns from Kharkiv, praises Indian Government for help

Eight test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Burglars break into Samsung store in Sarabha Nagar Market, steal mobile phones worth Rs35 lakh

From Moti Bagh to Nihal Bagh, Patiala Power Centre shifts to house of former Akali turned AAP leader Ajit Pal Kohli

From Moti Bagh to Nihal Bagh, Patiala Power Centre shifts to house of former Akali-turned AAP leader Ajit Pal Kohli

Fire safety remains a concern in Patiala city

It's neck and neck in 8 Patiala segments

Rare surgery performed at Mata Kaushalya Hospital, Patiala

Bikram Majithia to watch poll results from Central Jail