Paragliding banned in Kangra till further orders

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, March 10

Two days after two persons died in an accident at the Bir-Billing paragliding site, the Kangra Deputy Commissioner has banned all paragliding activities in the district.

In an order issued on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal said that all paragliding activities within the administrative jurisdiction of Kangra district shall be banned till further orders due to number of accidents at various paragliding sites which have also resulted in loss of human life and significant morbidity.

The order states that the Kangra district tourism development officer shall ensure to register all the operators and pilots. A unique code shall be assigned to each pilot and his association. The registered operator shall have to display the code and registration mandatorily. The registration of the operators shall be renewed periodically in a time-bound manner.

The district tourism officer should through a duly constituted technical committee under rule 6 of the HP Aero Sports Rules, 2004, ensure that all equipment being used for paragliding in the district shall be checked and duly certified as safe for flying as per the rule, the DC said.

All the SDMs concerned of their respective area have been directed to ensure that only registered pilots, who have been declared fit by competent authorities, should be allowed to take off for paragliding in Kangra district, the DC said, adding that the SDMs have also been asked to ensure that landing sites for paragliding are declared as no parking zones.

The district tourism officer has been directed to impose heavy fine if any pilots was found taking off for paragliding without registration or in violation of rules. The SDMs in consultation with technical committee shall constitute a local committee for declaring if the weather conditions are fit for paragliding, the DC said.

The Bir-Billing paragliding site is among the top-ten paragliding sites in the world. It attracts large numbers of national and international tourists. About 200 pilots undertake tandem paragliding flights from Bir-Billing and Dharamsala.