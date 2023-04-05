Paragliding Championship at Bir Billing from today

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, April 4

Inclement weather with unusual rain and snowfall is likely to hit paragliding activities at Bir Billing as the valley is bracing to host Pre-International Paragliding Accuracy World Cup Championship from tomorrow.

Because of bad weather, only a few pilots were seen in action today. Most of the pilots did not take any risks because of poor thermals and intermittent rain.

The championship will be inaugurated by Raghubir Singh Bali, chairman of HP State Tourism Development Corporation. Preparations are being done on a grand scale to ensure success of the event.

Addressing media persons at Bir today, Anurag Sharma, president of Bir Billing Paragliding Association (BPA), said that 125 pilots from India and abroad would participate in the event. Besides, 10 pilots from the Indian Army will also be seen in action. International pilots from Spain, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Kazakhstan and Macedonia, apart from India, will participate.

“However, because of the conflict between European Union and Russia, Russian pilots have decided not to participate. The BPA also announced that there will be no dope test for the pilots since it is not applicable for paragliding activities,” he said.

He said the BPA had made adequate security arrangements for the safety of fliers. Helicopters will be kept on standby at different places like Bir Billing, Manali, army cantonment Palampur and Uttarakhand along with local volunteer experts from the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Mountaineering Institute, Manali.

Anurag Sharma said Raghubir Singh Bali would inaugurate the championship tomorrow while Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu would be the chief guest at the closing ceremony on April 9. He said necessary guidelines had been issued for the pilots following the security protocol issued by the BPA and the state government for their safety and to avoid mishaps.

“This event will add to the sports and tourism activities in the state as all the international participants, pilots and other visitors will stay at Kangra Valley during the championship,” he added.

#Palampur