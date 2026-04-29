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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Paragliding, drone flights to remain suspended during President Murmu’s visit to Palampur

Paragliding, drone flights to remain suspended during President Murmu’s visit to Palampur

Restrictions will remain in force from 8 am to 1 pm on Thursday

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Ravinder Sood
Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 11:24 AM Apr 29, 2026 IST
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Palampur and nearby areas are popular among tourists for outdoor and adventure activities, especially during the summer season.
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In view of the proposed visit of President Droupadi Murmu to Palampur on April 30, the district administration has imposed complete ban on paragliding, drone operations, hot air ballooning and all other aerial adventure and flying activities in Palampur and Baijnath subdivisions of Kangra district.

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The order was issued by Kangra District Magistrate Hemraj Bairwa as part of heightened security arrangements for the President’s scheduled visit to Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agricultural University, Palampur. According to the official notification, the restrictions will remain in force on April 30, 2026, from 8 am to 1 pm.

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During this five-hour period, all aero sports and aerial movements in the designated areas will remain completely prohibited. The administration said the decision had been taken to ensure fool-proof security and maintain law and order during the high-profile visit.

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President Murmu will preside over convocation at Himachal Pradesh Agricultural University, and a large number of Ministers, senior government officials and other dignitaries are likely to accompany or arrive in Palampur during the event. Considering the movement of VVIPs and the security sensitivity of the visit, precautionary measures have been intensified across the region.

The order is expected to temporarily affect tourism and adventure sports operators in the region, particularly those connected with paragliding and drone-based services at Bir Billing. Palampur and nearby areas are popular among tourists for outdoor and adventure activities, especially during the summer season.

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Security arrangements in and around Palampur have already been tightened, with police deployment being increased at strategic locations. Traffic regulation plans and movement protocols are also likely to be implemented during the President’s visit.

The administration has appealed to residents, tourists and operators of aerial activities to cooperate with authorities and strictly comply with the temporary restrictions in the larger interest of security and smooth conduct of the VVIP programme.

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