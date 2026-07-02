Paragliding pilots, locals oppose proposed 33 kV power line through Bir-Billing flight corridor

Paragliding pilots, tourism stakeholders and local residents have strongly opposed the installation of the proposed 33 KV power transmission line passing through the internationally renowned Bir-Billing paragliding destination. They have alleged that the new line is being deliberately routed through the main paragliding flight corridor instead of the Chauntra route, where it could have been laid without affecting flying activities. He said if the new power transmission line is installed, it would be big accident hazard for the pilots.

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According to local residents and members of the paragliding community, there has been a long-standing demand to shift even the existing overhead power lines underground to enhance flight safety and preserve Bir-Billing's status as one of the world's premier paragliding destinations. Instead, they claim that a new overhead 33 KV line is now being planned along the very route used by paragliders, raising serious concerns over safety and the future of adventure tourism in the region.

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Paragliding pilots have warned that overhead high-voltage transmission lines in the flight path could significantly increase the risk of accidents, particularly during take-off, landing and cross-country flights. They fear that the proposed alignment could adversely affect international paragliding events and discourage both domestic and foreign pilots from visiting Bir-Billing.

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Anurag Sharma Member Rajya Sabha, who is also president of Bir Billing Paragliding Association (BPA) said the matter had come into his notice and that he would take up the issued with the Chief Minister who is also holding the portfolio of Power. He categorically stated that safety of the pilots was top priority of the state government.

Local tourism operators said the region's economy depends heavily on adventure tourism and that any decision compromising the safety and reputation of the paragliding site would have far-reaching consequences for hotels, homestays, restaurants and other tourism-related businesses.

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The residents have urged the state government and the power authorities to reconsider the alignment and route the transmission line through Chauntra instead. They also reiterated their demand for underground cabling in the paragliding corridor to ensure the long-term safety of pilots and the protection of Bir-Billing's global reputation.