Paragliding tourney starts at Bir-Billing

Dharamsala, October 26
The Paragliding Pre-World Cup, being organised at Bir-Billing in Kangra district, was inaugurated today by chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation Limited RS Bali. Chief Parliamentary Secretary Kishori Lal was also present at the inauguration ceremony and flagged off the first pilot who took off from Billing.
Bali said: “Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has envisaged Kangra as a tourist capital of the state. The government is working on various projects for this purpose. The state offers various panoramic and attractive tourist places. Sports enthusiasts and people of the state are excited about this event. As many as 186 participants from different countries have registered for this event, which will conclude on November 2.”
He said the state government was promoting adventure sports in the state. New and unexplored destinations were being developed for this purpose. Flying festival was organised at Junga in Shimla district recently. Earlier, Paragliding Pre-World Cup was organised at Bir-Billing in April this year. The state would host more such events in the future, Bali added.
