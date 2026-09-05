Paragliding veteran Dhindsa honoured

Veteran aviator, instructor and one of the leading figures in the adventure sport of paragliding in India, Gurpreet Singh Dhindsa has been honoured with the prestigious Paul Tissandier Diploma by the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale (FAI), the world governing body for air sports.

Established in 1952, the Paul Tissandier Diploma recognises individuals who have contributed to general and sporting aviation through exceptional initiative, work and dedication. Dhindsa will formally receive the honour at the 2026 FAI Awards Ceremony during the opening dinner of the 120th FAI General Conference on October 14 in Lausanne, Switzerland.

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Dhindsa was the first Indian to obtain a formal instructor licence from the British Hang Gliding and Paragliding Association (BHPA), an achievement that helped establish international-standard training in the country.

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He later founded PG Gurukul at Bir-Billing in Himachal Pradesh, which emerged as a prominent paragliding training academy. The institution has trained generations of recreational, professional and cross-country pilots, with a focus on safety and internationally recognised training standards.

Dhindsa has also represented India in international paragliding competitions and became the first Indian to secure a podium finish in international open-class events, marking an important achievement for Indian paragliding on the global stage.

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Reacting to the honour, Dhindsa said receiving the Paul Tissandier Diploma reinforced his commitment to bringing Indian sporting aviation up to the standards of developed nations.