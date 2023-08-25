Paragliding World Cup from Oct 26

Our Correspondent

Palampur, August 24

The Bir Billing Paragliding Association (BPA) has decided to hold the Cross Country World Cup Paragliding International Championship at Bir-Billing in the Kangra valley from October 26 to November 2.

The Paragliding World Cup Association (PWCA), a Paris-based agency that authorises such adventure sports, has notified the event in its schedule for 2023. The PWCA is an international agency that organises such global adventure events and selects pilots. Over 300 Indian and foreign pilots are expected to participate in the event.

BPA president Anurag Sharma said the association had already started preparing for the event. He said that the BPA had also informed the state government, state Tourism Department and the Centre regarding the event.

#Kangra #Palampur #Paragliding