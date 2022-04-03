Parameters set for safe paragliding in Kangra

PTI

Dharamsala, April 2

The Kangra district administration has decided to continue the ban on paragliding until it is convinced that the operators meet all safety parameters. The activity was suspended on March 10 after two people died in an accident at the Bir-Billing paragliding site.

Kangra Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal said today, “Paragliding will be carried out under the supervision of security personnel in Bir-Billing and Indrunag, near Dharamsala. They will check all requisite documents, including the pilot’s registration for paragliding, and paragliding will be allowed only on the completion of the required documents. All relevant information will also be listed in a register”.

Jindal, at a meeting convened to determine the parameters for safe paragliding, said that the rates for paragliding in Dharamsala and Bir-Billing had been fixed through local technical and regulatory committees. He added that no parking zones had been marked at the landing site and that log books for paragliding pilots would also be mandatory so that they do not cross the threshold set on the number of flights per day.

The District Tourism Development Officer had been asked to ensure the registration of all paragliding operators and pilots, who would be given unique codes, he said. “The technical committee has made testing and certification of paragliding equipment mandatory under the Himachal Pradesh Aero Sports Rules. With the concurrence of the paragliding association, a local technical and regulatory committee has been constituted, which has held a meeting under the chairmanship of the SDM concerned. The committee will monitor suitable weather and other security arrangements,” he said. —