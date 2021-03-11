Paramjit in police custody for defacing building

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, May 14

Paramjit Singh, the second accused for defacing the Vidhan Sabha complex with Khalistani banners and graffiti in Dharamsala on May 8, was today produced before the Judicial Magistrate here, who remanded him to police custody till May 16.

Paramjit was arrested yesterday by the Ropar police from Chamkaur Sahib. He was handed over to the Himachal Police, who brought him here on a transit remand.

Earlier, SIT, constituted to probe into the case, had arrested Harbir Singh of Morinda. He was also remanded to police custody till May 16.

Sources told The Tribune that Paramjit and Harbir were petty criminals who were earlier booked for theft in Ropar district. They were allegedly paid Rs 10,000 each to come to Dharamsala and deface the Vidhan Sabha complex.

The duo after defacing the complex clicked a video of it which was passed on to their financers, who made it viral.

The police are trying to find out the people who gave money to them for committing the crime.