Parashar Lake area to be promoted for tourism

Mandi, April 22
The state government is geared up to provide basic amenities at tourist hotspot Parashar Lake in Mandi district to attract more tourists. The focus is on ensuring better road connectivity, smooth power and water supply, promotion of adventure sports activities and beatification of landscape in the area.
Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhari chaired a meeting of the Parashar Development Authority to discuss the issue and chalk out a plan. The meeting was attended by officials of the Tourism Department, Public Works Department, Jal Shakti and the HP State Electricity Board.
BJP MLA from Darang Jawahar Thakur also attended the meeting on behalf of the state government. He said that there was need to provide basic amenities to tourists in the Parashar Lake area for the promotion of tourism. He added that the government was committed to promoting tourism and there was no dearth of funds.
The Deputy Commissioner directed the HP State Electricity Board officials to chalk out a plan to supply power to the Parashar Lake area round the year. He also asked the officials of the tourism and forest departments to take necessary action to develop the place from the eco-tourism point of view.
He ordered PWD officials to ensure better road connectivity to the lake from Mandi via Kataula and two other roads.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police
Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike
Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail
Police have registered a case
Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van
Most of the cash has also been recovered
In strength of panchayats lies prosperity of new India: PM Modi
April 24 is observed by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj as th...