Parashar Lake area to be promoted for tourism

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 22

The state government is geared up to provide basic amenities at tourist hotspot Parashar Lake in Mandi district to attract more tourists. The focus is on ensuring better road connectivity, smooth power and water supply, promotion of adventure sports activities and beatification of landscape in the area.

Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhari chaired a meeting of the Parashar Development Authority to discuss the issue and chalk out a plan. The meeting was attended by officials of the Tourism Department, Public Works Department, Jal Shakti and the HP State Electricity Board.

BJP MLA from Darang Jawahar Thakur also attended the meeting on behalf of the state government. He said that there was need to provide basic amenities to tourists in the Parashar Lake area for the promotion of tourism. He added that the government was committed to promoting tourism and there was no dearth of funds.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the HP State Electricity Board officials to chalk out a plan to supply power to the Parashar Lake area round the year. He also asked the officials of the tourism and forest departments to take necessary action to develop the place from the eco-tourism point of view.

He ordered PWD officials to ensure better road connectivity to the lake from Mandi via Kataula and two other roads.

