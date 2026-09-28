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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Parbati tunnel leak sparks road blockade, tourist crisis

Parbati tunnel leak sparks road blockade, tourist crisis

Locals refuse to allow road restoration without compensation pact

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Abhinav Vashisht
Our Correspondent
Kullu, Updated At : 02:17 AM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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The protest was triggered after a recent tunnel leak at the Parbati Hydroelectric Project Phase-II caused a flood-like situation in the Sainj valley, damaging homes and forcing affected families to flee. File
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A road blockade triggered by protests over leakage from the ADIT-V tunnel of the Parbati Hydroelectric Project Stage-II has left a large number of tourists stranded in Bhatkanda in the Sainj valley for several days, while restoration work remains stalled.

The tourists, from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Assam and Tamil Nadu, had arrived in the valley on September 18 to celebrate a child’s birthday and enjoy its scenic beauty. Their plans, however, turned into an ordeal after the Siund-Bhatkanda road was closed on September 19 following the tunnel leakage.

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Villagers affected by the leakage, along with representatives of the local panchayat, have opposed the reopening of the road until a proper assessment of the damage is carried out and a written agreement on compensation is reached. The resulting deadlock has prevented authorities from clearing the debris and restoring road connectivity.

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The prolonged uncertainty has left tourists struggling to return home. Bhanu Pratap, a tourist from Jaipur, said their travel budget had been exhausted, their vehicles remained stranded and their children’s education was being affected. With no immediate resolution, several tourists are considering leaving their vehicles behind and hiring taxis to return home.

The blockade has also dealt a severe blow to the local tourism sector. Homestay operators, including Likhit Ram and Balamkund, said they had suffered numerous booking cancellations and losses running into lakhs of rupees.

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Farmers are facing another major setback as the Siund-Raila road continues to remain closed, putting the transportation of apples, fruits and vegetables at risk.

The administration is trying to broker a settlement between the affected residents and the project management. Banjar SDM Pankaj Sharma said a committee meeting had been scheduled to review the situation and take a decision on compensation and restoration. The project management maintained that repair work at the valve house was critical to prevent further danger and that operations would resume only after safety was ensured.

The NHPC, in its official response, said community safety remained its priority and that it would comply with the recommendations of an independent committee on compensation. It also appealed to the local community to cooperate in reopening the Siund-Raila road, stating that the prolonged blockade was causing serious hardship to schoolchildren, patients and residents besides restricting emergency services.

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