Parents in Kullu allege exorbitant charges for books, uniforms and transport amid fear of retaliation

In the picturesque valleys of Himachal Pradesh, where education is increasingly seen as a pathway to a better future, a troubling pattern is emerging. Parents say they are caught in a system where private schools, particularly those affiliated with boards other than the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, operate with limited regulatory oversight. They allege that families are being forced to bear excessive costs while remaining reluctant to question school managements for fear of their children being victimised.

The problem of unregulated private education

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The issue came to the fore in April 2025, when the Kullu Book Sellers’ Association submitted a complaint to the Chief Minister, Secretary (Education), Deputy Commissioner and other officials. The association alleged that several private schools in Kullu had formed an arrangement with a particular book vendor, making textbooks prescribed by these schools available exclusively through the vendor.

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The complainants alleged that the arrangement effectively eliminated competition and allowed prices to be manipulated. The complaint, filed through the Chief Minister’s portal, was subsequently forwarded to the Mandi Excise and Taxation Department for investigation.

The book sellers further alleged that the vendor had books published by selected publishers at inflated prices, making them unavailable to other sellers. They also alleged that 10 per cent of the proceeds from book sales had been deposited into the account of a private school. The investigation, however, did not establish conclusive evidence of the allegations.

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Beyond books

Parents say the concerns extend beyond textbooks. In several private schools, uniforms, shoes and other school accessories are allegedly available only through designated vendors, with parents claiming that some items are sold at several times their actual cost.

They also question the transparency of school governance. Parents allege that the formation of Parent Teacher Associations and School Management Committees does not always follow a proper procedure, leaving them unclear about who takes decisions that directly affect their children and household finances.

Fees and staff concerns

A Kullu resident, Manish, raised concerns over school fee structures. He said that although many private schools remain closed for nearly two months, from mid-December to mid-February, parents are still charged fees for the entire year. Transportation charges are also allegedly collected for the holiday period.

The concerns extend to school employees. Many schools are reportedly accused of withholding wages or salaries during holidays, while some allegedly fail to pay even the prescribed minimum wages. Parents and employees say such practices continue despite existing regulations.

Fear keeps parents silent

For many parents, however, the biggest concern is the fear of speaking out. Parents with children enrolled in private schools say they hesitate to challenge unfair practices because they fear their wards could face discrimination or victimisation.

This apprehension, they argue, has created a climate in which grievances often remain unreported, allowing alleged malpractices to continue.

Parents have urged the government to establish a dedicated enforcement mechanism that can monitor private schools proactively instead of acting only after complaints are filed. They say strict penalties are necessary to deter violations.

Among the issues they want addressed are abrupt fee hikes, inflated prices of books, frequent changes in school dress codes, exclusive procurement arrangements and the excessive weight of school bags.

Official response

The Elementary Education Department maintains that it takes action against private schools operating without registration and acts on complaints regarding violations. Officials also periodically advise school managements to follow prescribed norms.

Parents, however, contend that existing measures have failed to bring about meaningful change. They allege that even judicial directions have not fully curbed malpractices, with some school managements finding ways around regulations.

They say the absence of regular audits and proactive inspections has left the department largely dependent on complaints, making it difficult to identify and address violations before they become entrenched.

What needs to change

Parents say the situation amounts to exploitation and want the government to intervene decisively. A dedicated enforcement agency with powers to conduct regular inspections, rather than relying solely on complaints, could provide stronger oversight.

Mandatory audits, transparent fee structures, competitive procurement of books and school supplies and strict penalties for violations could also help bring greater accountability to private education.

Until such measures are put in place, parents say they will remain caught between the desire to provide their children with quality education and the fear of challenging a system they believe has too little oversight.