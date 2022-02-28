Parents of Una youth stuck in Ukraine to hold protest

Una, FEBRUARY 27
At least 29 youngsters from Una district are studying at various educational institutions in Ukraine.
Navdeep Kashyap, a resident of Una city, whose son Pratham is a fifth-year student of medicine, said they are in contact with their son and his friends there, who have described the situation there as grave.
Information gathered from some other parents whose children are studying in Ukraine reveals that though people are freely moving on streets, but the transport system is dysfunctional. Consequently, the movement of Indian students to safe zones is not possible.
Kashyap said parents from Una district, whose children are trapped in Ukraine, had decided to gather at the Ramlila Ground in Una city on Monday for a peaceful protest. He said they felt that the Union Government was not taking effective steps to ensure the safety of their children. He added that the parents are even willing to hire a chartered plane to bring back their children.
Navdeep said the parents will march from the Ramlila Ground to the Deputy Commissioner’s office and submit a memorandum in this regard with him to be forwarded to the Prime Minister.
Meanwhile, DC Raghav Sharma said the list of 29 children from Una district, who are studying in Ukraine had been compiled and forwarded to the Centre for further action.
