Parents seek panel to regulate private schools

Our Correspondent

Kullu, March 14

The Kullu Deputy Director, Elementary Education, has called a meeting with various private schools and other parties concerned tomorrow to discuss the curriculum and 25 per cent seats for the economically weaker section (EWS).

The move has come after a complaint was filed at the CM Sewa Sankalp regarding private school book syndicate. On March 4, the ADM had replied that the same matter had been inquired by the Deputy Director, Higher Education, and necessary instructions had been circulated to all private schools for the compliance of norms on February 16.

Parents alleged that there was no enforcement agency to ensure the compliance of rules by the private schools. They demanded a regulatory authority to ensure the compliance of rules. They said the authority shouldn’t be dependent on complaints to check the malpractices being done by educational institutions.

The parents further said the hike in fee should also be regulated. “Unjust and unethical practices by private schools should be checked. Regular monitoring should be done to penalise the defaulters,” they added.

The parents said the books should be finalised by a joint committee, including school teachers, parents and meritorious passouts, and should be of the NCERT or the SCERT.

They said the financial accounts of schools and that of the management should also be checked thoroughly to curtail profiteering.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg said there were no regulatory guidelines that the district administration could act against private schools to check profiteering. He said it was a personal choice of the parents to send their wards to private schools. “Meanwhile, there are an adequate number of government schools, where books and uniforms are given free to students,” the DC added.