'Pariksha Pe Charcha' helping children build future, says Mandaviya

Tribune News Service

Mandi, January 27

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Pariksha Pe Charcha” programme has become a powerful medium of building children’s future.

He was here today as the chief guest of a programme organised under the sixth edition of “Pariksha Pe Charcha” at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Mandi.

Through this programme, the PM not only interacts with children and teachers, but he also inspires the society with his experiences, the minister said. He watched the live telecast of the PM’s programme.

Leader of Opposition and former CM Jai Ram Thakur was also present on the occasion.

Mandaviya said teachers and children played an important role in nation building. “This programme aims at connecting teachers, children and parents as well as society,” he said.

Later, he held a meeting with party workers and asked them to gear up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The party would win the Mandi Lok Sabha seat with a huge margin, he claimed.

He also inspected the Medical College at Nerchowk and announced Rs 10 crore for the cancer hospital and Rs 5 crore for the trauma centre.