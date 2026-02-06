DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / 'Pariksha Pe Charcha': Lahaul-Spiti's Anushka interacts with PM Modi

'Pariksha Pe Charcha': Lahaul-Spiti's Anushka interacts with PM Modi

As many as 36 students selected from across the country got an opportunity to interact with the Prime Minister

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 06:16 PM Feb 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Anushka shared her experience of overcoming the exam fear after reading Prime Minister's book 'Exam Warriors'.
Advertisement

Anushka, a Class X student of Government Senior Secondary School at Udaipur in Lahaul and Spiti district, interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026’ programme in New Delhi today.

Advertisement

The programme was held to help students overcome exam-related stress and anxiety.

Advertisement

Anushka shared her experience of overcoming the exam fear after reading Prime Minister's book ‘Exam Warriors’. She said that the book helped her change her perspective about the exams and now she looks forward to them as a celebration. The Prime Minister encouraged students to read the book to overcome exam-related stress. He emphasised the importance of not letting fear and anxiety dominate one’s mindset. He encouraged students to view exams as a celebration and focus on developing their skills and knowledge.

Advertisement

As many as 36 students selected from across the country got an opportunity to interact with the Prime Minister. Anushka was the only student from Himachal at the event. The event was broadcast live in schools across the country.

The Prime Minister encouraged the students to maintain a diary for their everyday work. He also urged parents to not put pressure on children and support them to march ahead in life.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts