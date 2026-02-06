Anushka, a Class X student of Government Senior Secondary School at Udaipur in Lahaul and Spiti district, interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026’ programme in New Delhi today.

The programme was held to help students overcome exam-related stress and anxiety.

Anushka shared her experience of overcoming the exam fear after reading Prime Minister's book ‘Exam Warriors’. She said that the book helped her change her perspective about the exams and now she looks forward to them as a celebration. The Prime Minister encouraged students to read the book to overcome exam-related stress. He emphasised the importance of not letting fear and anxiety dominate one’s mindset. He encouraged students to view exams as a celebration and focus on developing their skills and knowledge.

As many as 36 students selected from across the country got an opportunity to interact with the Prime Minister. Anushka was the only student from Himachal at the event. The event was broadcast live in schools across the country.

The Prime Minister encouraged the students to maintain a diary for their everyday work. He also urged parents to not put pressure on children and support them to march ahead in life.