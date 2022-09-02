Park a milestone in self-reliance: Himachal ex-CM Prem Kumar Dhumal

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, September 1

The bulk drug park approved by the Central government for the state would prove a milestone in self-reliance in drugs manufacturing. This was stated by Prem Kumar Dhumal, former Chief Minister here today.

He said that Union Minister Anurag Thakur had made special efforts along with Jai Ram Thakur Chief Minister for getting this project through. He said that the Himachal Pradesh was ranked first in Asia in drug manufacturing and with the establishment of bulk drug park the state would emerge even bigger hub for drug manufacturing.

Dhumal said the park would invite investment worth crores and open thousands of job opportunities for the youth of the state. He said that the pharmaceutical hub of the country was appreciated world over for its contribution during Covid-19 pandemic. Once established, it would considerably improve the economy of the state and its people.

Earlier Dhumal said that in the past 50 years the district had make remarkable development in all spheres. He said there was only one degree college in the district in 1972 and today the number of various higher education institution is over a dozen.

#anurag thakur #Hamirpur #jai ram thakur #prem kumar dhumal