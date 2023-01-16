Parking lot controversy: Firm, Shimla Municipal Corporation at loggerheads

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, January 15

The company, which operates the multi-level parking near the High Court (the Lift), has asked the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) to restore electricity and water supply connections in order to get it operational.

The SMC had yesterday issued a notice directing the company, Shimla Tolls Project Private Ltd, to start operations at the parking lot. The firm has suspended services at the facility, citing disconnection of water supply and electricity connections as reason.

Parmod Kumar Sood, director of the firm, said, “We will start the operations provided the SMC restores electricity and water connections of the building. Without these basic amenities, it won’t be possible for us to resume operations. We had received a notice from the corporation asking us to reopen the parking lot before January 16 but this can’t be done in absence of water and electricity. By closing the facility, we are also suffering losses.”

The parking is important as it is near the Lift. The tourist can directly approach from here to the Mall Road and The Ridge.

SMC Commissioner Ashish Kohli said, “Public, especially tourists, are facing hardships. We have given the private company time till January 16 to restart the services, failing which we have decided to operate it temporarily.”

As per the SMC notice, in case the order was not complied then Superintendent Estate of the civic body would be authorised to take over the temporary operations and ensure compliance of the order.

Earlier, the SMC had found various violation in the building in which the parking facility is located. “Changes made during the course of construction were duly brought into the notice of SMC at regular interval. The completion certificate was also granted by a SMC-appointed independent engineer in 2019,” Sood said.