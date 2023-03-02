Parking lot near Lift in Shimla to be functional soon

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 1

After remaining functional partially (only during daytime) for one-and-a-half months without water and power supply, the parking lot near the High Court (the Lift) will soon be made fully operational.

The Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) has issued a letter giving directions for restoration of water and electricity supply to the parking lot facility near the Lift area.

Citing “major violations” in the parking facility, the SMC had disconnected water and power supply in mid-January this year following which the private firm, which was operating the parking facility, had stopped operating the facility.

Taking a strong view of the matter, the SMC, citing inconvenience to the residents and tourists due to non-availability of parking services, had issued another notice to the private firm to resume the parking services or the civic body would get it operational on its own. Subsequently, the private firm resumed operation albeit only for daytime mentioning in its reply to the MC that it cannot make the parking facility fully-operational in the absence of water and electricity supply.

Pramod Sood, Director of Shimla Tolls Project Private Limited, the firm that runs the parking lot, said, “The Shimla Municipal Corporation has issued orders for restoration of water and power supply to the lift parking lot now. We have approached the Supreme Court on the matter and it has directed that water and power supply be restored at the parking facility near the Lift area.”

MC Commissioner Ashish Kohli said, “The SC has directed to restore water and power supply to the parking lot tentatively. The matter is still pending with the apex court.”