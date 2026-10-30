Parking of vehicles in main market of Palampur banned

To tackle growing traffic congestion in Palampur city, the local administration has decided to prohibit the parking of vehicles in the main market. SDM, Palampur, OP Yadav said on Thursday that the decision was aimed at ensuring smoother traffic movement and providing relief to commuters and pedestrians who frequently face inconvenience due to haphazard parking of vehicles.

Yadav said that the administration had taken a firm stand on the issue, making it clear that vehicles would no longer be allowed to remain parked in the main market. The decision comes amid increasing traffic pressure, particularly during peak hours, when the movement of vehicles through the busy commercial hub becomes difficult.

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Palampur’s main market witnesses a considerable movement of shoppers, traders and commuters throughout the day. Vehicles parked on roadside narrow the available carriageway, leading to traffic bottlenecks and inconvenience to pedestrians.

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The parking restriction is expected to help streamline traffic movement and improve accessibility to shops and commercial establishments. However, its effective implementation will depend on regular monitoring and strict enforcement by the authorities.

The administration will also need to ensure that adequate alternative parking arrangements are available in nearby areas so that traders, customers and other visitors do not face additional difficulties.

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The growing traffic problem has emerged as a major civic concern in Palampur, where the increasing number of vehicles and limited road space continue to put pressure on the city’s road network.