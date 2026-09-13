Parking overcharging: Tanda hospital Principal, Medical Superintendent told to pay Rs 20 lakh

he District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Kangra, has imposed a punitive compensation of Rs 20 lakh on the Principal and the Medical Superintendent of Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda in Kangra district, for alleged overcharging at the hospital parking lot.

The commission has directed the two officials to deposit the amount with the District Red Cross Society, Kangra, within 60 days of receiving a copy of the order. The money will be used exclusively to provide financial assistance to poor patients. In case of delay, the amount will attract interest at 9 per cent per annum.

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The order was passed by a Bench comprising commission president Hemanshu Mishra and members Aarti Sood and Narayan Thakur.

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The commission also directed parking contractor Vivek Dogra to deposit Rs 2 lakh with the Kangra Superintendent of Police within 60 days. The amount will be utilised for helmet distribution and road-safety awareness activities in association with road safety clubs in Kangra district.

Besides the contractor, the Principal and the Medical Superintendent of Tanda Medical College and Hospital and the Secretary, Health, have been directed to deposit Rs 25,000 each in the Kangra District Consumer Legal Aid Fund. The complainant, Abhishek Sharma Padha of Jwalamukhi, is to be paid Rs 5,000 as compensation and Rs 10,000 towards litigation expenses. The amounts awarded by the commission are jointly and severally payable by the parties concerned.

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The commission ordered the immediate removal of barricades and ropes installed by the contractor on roadside on the medical college and hospital campus.

The case originated from a complaint filed by Sharma after he visited the hospital’s emergency department with a relative on June 10. He parked his car in the designated parking area. According to the official rate board, the charge for four-wheelers was Rs 20 per hour. As the vehicle remained parked for less than two hours, the payable amount was Rs 40. However, parking staff allegedly charged him Rs 50.

The complainant objected to the additional Rs 10 charge and alleged that parking staff argued with him and stopped his vehicle when he protested. He said he was already under mental stress because of the medical emergency involving his relative.

During the proceedings, the commission examined the basis for the parking charges. It found that a meeting on September 14, 2021, had considered an agenda for increasing parking fee, but there was no evidence that the proposal had been approved. The administration also failed to establish any valid approval for the revised charges.

The commission noted that the Rogi Kalyan Samiti had earned nearly Rs 1 crore from parking since February 1, 2022, despite finding virtually no corresponding facilities at the parking site.