parking woes in shimla

With tourists arriving in large numbers, limited parking lots in Shimla are getting filled up quickly. As a result, vehicles that do not get parking space keep plying on the road, leading to long traffic jams. The under-construction parking lots in the city should be completed as soon as possible. —Naveen, Shimla

Work yet to begin on Chakki bridge

The railway bridge over the Chakki river was washed away last year, adversely affecting railway services to Kangra district. However, the construction work on the bridge is yet to begin even after a year. The government should immediately start work on this bridge. —Satish, Panchrukhi

Appoint guard to oversee parking

There is no one to monitor parking at the facility, which was built using Smart City funds near the Mini Secretariat in Dharamsala. People coming to the Mini Secretariat usually cannot find any parking space. The government should appoint someone to prevent haphazard parking. —Arvind, Dharamsala

