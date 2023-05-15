parking woes in shimla

With tourists arriving in large numbers, limited parking lots in Shimla are getting filled up quickly. As a result, vehicles that do not get parking space keep plying on the road, leading to long traffic jams. The under-construction parking lots in the city should be completed as soon as possible. —Naveen, Shimla
Work yet to begin on Chakki bridge
The railway bridge over the Chakki river was washed away last year, adversely affecting railway services to Kangra district. However, the construction work on the bridge is yet to begin even after a year. The government should immediately start work on this bridge. —Satish, Panchrukhi
Appoint guard to oversee parking
There is no one to monitor parking at the facility, which was built using Smart City funds near the Mini Secretariat in Dharamsala. People coming to the Mini Secretariat usually cannot find any parking space. The government should appoint someone to prevent haphazard parking. —Arvind, Dharamsala
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
