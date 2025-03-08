Parliamentary debate at law university

Himachal Pradesh National Law University (HPNLU) today organised the 17th National Youth Parliamentary debate in collaboration with the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Government of India.

The event aimed to provide students a platform to engage in meaningful deliberations and to simulate the workings of a real parliamentary session. The event was graced by a panel of judges, including Pratibha Singh, former member of parliament and state Congress president; Prof Dinesh Chahal, department of education, Central University of Haryana; Prof Umesh, department of law, HP University; and Prof Priti Saxena, Vice-Chancellor of the HPNLU. The participants debated critical contemporary issues, underscoring their awareness of democratic values and their commitment to national discourse.