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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Parmar calls BJP’s victory in WB, Assam historic mandate

Parmar calls BJP’s victory in WB, Assam historic mandate

Claims voters rejected appeasement politics

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Our Correspondent
Palampur, Updated At : 07:40 AM May 05, 2026 IST
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BJP leader Vipin Singh Parmar
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Former Assembly Speaker and Sullah MLA Vipin Singh Parmar has termed the party’s electoral success in West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry as a “decisive and transformative mandate” against corruption and appeasement politics.

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Addressing mediapersons in Palampur on Monday afternoon, Parmar said the results were not merely a routine electoral outcome, but reflected a strong public backlash against what he described as years of misgovernance, corruption and political opportunism.

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Referring to the outcome in West Bengal, he called it “historic” and a strong rebuke to the government led by Mamata Banerjee. He alleged that rising corruption, poor law and order, political violence and criminal activities in recent years had deeply affected the common people of West Bengal, leading to widespread anger that eventually translated into support for the BJP.

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Parmar said the BJP had earned public trust through its focus on development, good governance and national interest. “This victory shows that voters are moving beyond hollow promises and appeasement-based politics, and are choosing decisive leadership,” he said.

Referring to the results in Assam and Puducherry, Parmar described them as further evidence of growing public acceptance of the BJP’s policies. He claimed that voters in these regions had rejected the opposition’s “negative politics” and endorsed a development-oriented agenda.

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Highlighting the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Parmar said development initiatives under his leadership were visible across the country and were influencing voter sentiment. “People now recognise the need for strong and decisive leadership to drive progress,” he added.

He also credited party workers for the outcome, particularly in West Bengal, where he claimed BJP cadres had worked under challenging conditions. Parmar alleged that many workers faced threats and violence but remained committed to democratic values.

He said the results signalled a shift in Indian politics, with caste-based, dynastic and appeasement-driven politics losing relevance.

Calling the outcome a victory for citizens aspiring for development, transparency and a strong nation, Parmar expressed confidence that the BJP would continue to expand its footprint and “write new chapters of development” across the country.

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