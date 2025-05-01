DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Parmar: Himachal Govt treating protesting teachers like criminals

Parmar: Himachal Govt treating protesting teachers like criminals

Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 02:30 AM May 01, 2025 IST
Former Speaker of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha and senior BJP leader, Vipin Singh Parmar, has criticised the state government for its harsh treatment of protesting teachers and failure to provide employment opportunities to the youth. Parmar, also the MLA from Sullah constituency in Kangra district, issued a press release supporting the teachers opposing the government's decision to merge cadres.

Parmar alleged that the government was treating teachers like criminals. "The Education Department has suspended four teachers and registered FIRs against 800 to 900 others who participated in peaceful protests," he said. He condemned the administration for scrutinising teachers' records and attempting to suppress dissent. "In a democracy, every citizen has the right to express views. The Congress government is trying to silence teachers with dictatorial methods, which is sheer injustice," he added.

Statewide protests are ongoing, but the government continues to ignore the voices of teachers. Parmar said instead of engaging in dialogue, the government is resorting to threats and intimidation.

He also accused the state government of betraying unemployed youth. "The party that promised one lakh jobs annually is now crushing the voice of employees and job seekers," Parmar stated. He criticised the government's abrupt decision to ban all types of contract recruitments from April 25 without providing any alternative recruitment policy.

"The government has not explained how it plans to provide jobs after banning contractual hiring. Instead, it is using various excuses to deny employment, remove existing staff, cut salaries, and halt promotions," he alleged.

Parmar urged the government to listen to the concerns of teachers and unemployed youth, and to uphold democratic values by engaging in constructive dialogue rather than repression.

