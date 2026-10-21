Parmar questions use of state buses, public funds for Congress’s Delhi rally

Sullah MLA Vipin Singh Parmar has questioned the proposed deployment of 200 buses from Himachal Pradesh to ferry Congress workers to the party’s Vote Bachao Rally in New Delhi and asked Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to clarify who would bear the expenditure.

Parmar said that the state government must disclose whether government buses, public funds or other official resources would be used for the political event. He added that the Congress was free to organise rallies but it should bear the expenditure and should not impose additional burden on the state exchequer.

Advertisement

He said that the state was grappling with financial constraints, mounting debt and delay in development works. He asked why such a large mobilisation was being planned when people were continuing to face problems related to healthcare, drinking water, rural roads and employment.

Advertisement

Parmar also sought clarity on the arrangements for the proposed buses, including their fares, fuel cost and other expenses. “The government should specify whether the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) will provide these buses or these will be hired from private operators and identify the agency responsible for making the payments,” he added.

He said, “If the Congress is bearing the entire expenditure, the government should make it clear publicly. If public money or government resources are being used, the details must be disclosed.” He added that public money belonged to people and the government was merely its custodian. “Every rupee should be spent on development and essential services rather than political activities,” he asserted.

Advertisement

Parmar asked the Chief Minister to place the expenditure details and the source of funding in the public domain. He said that the people of Himachal Pradesh deserved accountability and concrete action on their problems rather than assurances.