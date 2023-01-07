Parmar raises issue of disorder in Assembly

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, January 6

Vipin Singh Parmar, former Speaker and BJP MLA from Sullah, today raised the issue of disorder in the House on the first day of the Winter Session on December 4.

Parmar, while raising a point of order, said that the traditions of the House were violated. “On Thursday, the name of the Leader of the Opposition was not mentioned in the list of people who welcomed Governor RV Arlekar to the House,” he added.

He said that there was complete chaos in the House on the first day of the Winter Session. “People sitting in the visitor’s gallery were waiving at MLAs, clicking photos and even cheering the members while they took oath. This was a bad reflection on the traditions of this august House,” he added.

Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania said that the list of people, who welcomed the Governor, was made as per the protocol sent to them by the Governor’s house. However, in future the issue of inviting the Leader of the Opposition would be taken into consideration. He assured Parmar that the decorum of the House would be maintained.