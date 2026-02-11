Parmar visits diarrhoea patients, slams govt over opening incomplete hospital

Sulah MLA Vipin Singh Parmar on Wednesday visited Bhawarna and Dheera civil hospitals to review the condition of patients admitted following a recent outbreak of diarrhoea in the region. Several residents from Bhawarna, Thural, Dheera and adjoining areas were hospitalised after they fell ill.

Parmar interacted with the patients and their attendants to assess the ground situation. While some patients have been discharged after receiving treatment, a number of others continue to remain under medical care.

Parmar expressed serious concern over what he described as the “deteriorating healthcare infrastructure in the Sulah constituency.” He alleged that the “situation reflected the Congress-led government’s insensitivity, administrative mismanagement and obsession with optics over outcomes.”

He accused the state government of prioritising public events and ceremonial inaugurations instead of strengthening essential healthcare services.

Referring to the recent inauguration of the Dheera Civil Hospital by the Chief Minister during his visit to Sulah, Parmar alleged that the hospital building was still incomplete and lacked critical infrastructure. The Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), a mandatory facility for healthcare institutions, is still incomplete. There is no proper road access for ambulances and nearly 20 per cent of the construction work remains unfinished.

“Despite inaugurating the building, there are no beds, no doctors and no paramedical staff inside. What was the urgency behind such an inauguration?” Parmar questioned.

The former health minister also expressed disappointment over the status of the Mini-Secretariat building in the area. He said Rs 10.30 crore had been sanctioned for the project during the previous BJP government under Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. However, much of the project remains incomplete.

He noted that there was no proper road to reach the building, forcing visitors to pass through a narrow lane to arrive at the premises. Essential facilities, including lift services and other basic infrastructure, were yet to be installed.

“I have no objection to inaugurations, but inaugurating half-finished projects amounts to a breach of public trust. Had the Chief Minister sought proper feedback from officials, such embarrassment could have been avoided,” Parmar said.

Alleging that the Congress-led government had pushed Himachal Pradesh into financial distress and failed to fulfil its electoral promises, Parmar warned that the people of the state would demand accountability. “The coming days will be extremely challenging for this government. The people will not remain silent, they will question, and those questions cannot be avoided,” he said.