DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Parmar visits diarrhoea patients, slams govt over opening incomplete hospital

Parmar visits diarrhoea patients, slams govt over opening incomplete hospital

article_Author
Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 09:40 PM Feb 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
MLA Vipin Singh Parmar interacts with patients and their attendants at a civil hospital in Sulah.
Advertisement

Sulah MLA Vipin Singh Parmar on Wednesday visited Bhawarna and Dheera civil hospitals to review the condition of patients admitted following a recent outbreak of diarrhoea in the region. Several residents from Bhawarna, Thural, Dheera and adjoining areas were hospitalised after they fell ill.

Advertisement

Parmar interacted with the patients and their attendants to assess the ground situation. While some patients have been discharged after receiving treatment, a number of others continue to remain under medical care.

Advertisement

Parmar expressed serious concern over what he described as the “deteriorating healthcare infrastructure in the Sulah constituency.” He alleged that the “situation reflected the Congress-led government’s insensitivity, administrative mismanagement and obsession with optics over outcomes.”

Advertisement

He accused the state government of prioritising public events and ceremonial inaugurations instead of strengthening essential healthcare services.

Referring to the recent inauguration of the Dheera Civil Hospital by the Chief Minister during his visit to Sulah, Parmar alleged that the hospital building was still incomplete and lacked critical infrastructure. The Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), a mandatory facility for healthcare institutions, is still incomplete. There is no proper road access for ambulances and nearly 20 per cent of the construction work remains unfinished.

Advertisement

“Despite inaugurating the building, there are no beds, no doctors and no paramedical staff inside. What was the urgency behind such an inauguration?” Parmar questioned.

The former health minister also expressed disappointment over the status of the Mini-Secretariat building in the area. He said Rs 10.30 crore had been sanctioned for the project during the previous BJP government under Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. However, much of the project remains incomplete.

He noted that there was no proper road to reach the building, forcing visitors to pass through a narrow lane to arrive at the premises. Essential facilities, including lift services and other basic infrastructure, were yet to be installed.

“I have no objection to inaugurations, but inaugurating half-finished projects amounts to a breach of public trust. Had the Chief Minister sought proper feedback from officials, such embarrassment could have been avoided,” Parmar said.

Alleging that the Congress-led government had pushed Himachal Pradesh into financial distress and failed to fulfil its electoral promises, Parmar warned that the people of the state would demand accountability. “The coming days will be extremely challenging for this government. The people will not remain silent, they will question, and those questions cannot be avoided,” he said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts