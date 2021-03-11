Parshuram Sanskriti Bhawan stone laid in Kangra

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, May 3

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today laid the foundation stone of Bhagwan Parshuram Sanskriti Bhawan to be constructed at a cost of Rs 5 crore on the Kangra bypass in the district.

Speaking on Parshuram Jayanti, the Chief Minister said Lord Parshuram fought against injustice and oppression of the weaker sections. Lord Parshuram has a vast knowledge of both Shastra (ammunition) and Shaastra (scriptures).

The CM said Dev Bhumi was closely associated with Lord Parshuram as Renuka Lake in Sirmaur district depicts Mata Renuka, the mother of Lord Parshuram. He said every year, Renuka fair is held there which symbolised the union of the mother and her son. Lord Parshuram, son of sage Jamadagni, was an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, he said.

Thakur also greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. He said as per the Hindu mythology, it was on this occasion that the Ganga river descended on earth from heaven.

He announced Rs 21 lakh for the construction of the bhawan. He said the state government would provide all possible help for its construction.

Brahmin Kalyan Parishad president Ved Prakash Sharma, while welcoming the Chief Minister, said the Lord Parshuram building would go a long way in preserving the rich culture and tradition of the country.

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Sarveen Chaudhary, Dharamsala MLA Vishal Nehria, Dehra MLA Hoshiyar Singh and Woolfed chairman Trilok Kapoor were also present.