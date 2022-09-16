Part-time chowkidars to be made daily wage panchayat workers in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 15

The Cabinet, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, today decided to appoint part-time panchayat chowkidars, who have completed 12 years of continuous service, as daily wage panchayat employees.

Two courts of Civil Judge approved The Cabinet gave nod to new courts of Civil Judge at Padhar and Dharampur in Mandi district and creation and filling of 13 posts in these courts

The Cabinet decided to create a state fund for control of drug abuse to combat illicit traffic of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, for awareness generation, identification, counselling, treatment and rehabilitation of drug addicts through government, voluntary and other organisations and institutions.

The Cabinet also decided to rename the library of one college in every district as Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar District Library. It approved a proposal for issuing the letter of intent for setting up of two fruit-based winery plants to M/s Himachal Nectars Pvt. Limited at Kasauli in Solan district and M/s Cider Mills Private Limited at Nerwa in Chopal in Shimla.

It approved the creation a SDO (Civil) office at Sunni in Shimla district and a new development block office at Ramshahar in Solan

