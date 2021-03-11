Parties befooling people hit by 4-lane project

Our Correspondent

NURPUR, MAY 6

Himachal Pradesh Land Acquisition Affected Manch has alleged that the BJP and Congress had hoodwinked thousands of families affected by the Pathankot-Mandi fourlane project.

BR Kaundal, state president of the manch, said here today that previous Virbhadra Singh government had issued a notification for according factor one compensation to the fourlane affected people on April 1, 2015 whereas the BJP before Assembly elections in 2017 had issued its vision document promising factor-2 compensation.

“With the denial of factor-2 compensation to the fourlane-affected people, the BJP’s Jai Ram Thakur government has backstabbed these families,” he alleged.

Kaundal lamented that various sangharsh samitis constituted by the fourlane affected people in Kangra and Mandi districts had been agitating for fair compensation of their lands.

He said the manch would organise a state level protest and a rally in coordination with all fourlane sangharsh samitis if the state government didn’t implement its election vision document.