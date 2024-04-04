Parties, candidates must seek prior nod for election rallies

Our Correspondent

Nahan, April 3

In compliance with the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections, all registered political parties and candidates are required to obtain advance approval for organising rallies, meetings and related events. This condition applies to both online and offline platforms for seeking permission, said Salim Azam, Nahan SDM-cum-Assistant Returning Officer (ARO), here today.

He said that online approval could be obtained through the Suvidha portal, a platform provided by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Through this portal, the political parties and the candidates could conveniently seek permission for organising election rallies, meetings and other campaign activities.

Moreover, recognising the need for flexibility, the SDM highlighted the option for obtaining offline approval, thus enabling the political parties to apply through the traditional channel as well.

In light of these requirements, the SDM called upon all political parties to designate two representatives each to participate in the forthcoming meetings aimed at facilitating both online and offline approval processes.

Azam said by making compliance with the model code of conduct mandatory, the administration aimed at maintaining the purity of the electoral process and promoting accountability among political stakeholders. As the Lok Sabha elections were approaching, the emphasis on obtaining advance clearance for poll-related events reflected the ECI’s commitment to ensuring fair and transparent electoral practices.

