Mandi: ‘Parties must address human cost of development’

Mandi, May 28
The Bhumi Adhigrahan Manch president, BR Kaundal, has issued a poignant call to candidates vying for the Mandi parliamentary constituency, urging them to shed light on the plight of the individuals who have lost their agricultural land to the four-lane projects in Himachal Pradesh.
Kaundal’s plea underscores the human cost of infrastructure development and emphasises the need for political representatives to prioritise the concerns of the affected communities.
Addressing mediapersons here today, Kaundal said the prospect of four-lane highways held the promise for enhancing transportation networks and stimulating economic growth, but the process of land acquisition had left a trail of disenchantment and hardship for those directly impacted due to these projects.
He said many families had been demanding four times compensation for the acquisition of their agricultural land for four-lane projects in Himachal Pradesh, but no concrete steps had been taken by the state and Central government to address this issue.
Kaundal shed light on the struggles faced by individuals who had been compelled to part with their land for the greater public good. He emphasised that beyond the headlines and policy debates, it was essential to acknowledge the human dimension of development and address the grievances of those whose lives had been upended in the pursuit of progress.
“The affected people, who have seen their homes and livelihoods get disrupted, are often marginalised in the discourse surrounding infrastructure projects,” he added.
He stressed the importance of amplifying their concerns and ensuring that their rights were upheld throughout the process of project implementation. He called upon parliamentary candidates to champion the cause of these individuals and advocate for adequate compensation, rehabilitation and support mechanisms.
Furthermore, Kaundal underscored the need for transparency and accountability in land acquisition processes to prevent exploitation and ensure fair treatment of affected communities. He urged candidates to engage in constructive dialogue with stakeholders and mention this issue in their poll manifesto, to address grievances and foster trust in the development process.
