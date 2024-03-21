Solan: Parties told to control noise, air pollution

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 20

In view of the Lok Sabha elections, the District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner, Solan, Manmohan Sharma, has issued directions to the political parties to control air and noise pollution. In this regard, all Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) and police department have been asked to ensure compliance of these guidelines.

He said that “During the election campaign, rallies are organised with large convoys of vehicles. Due to such demonstrations, there is a possibility of violation of the model code of conduct. The environment is also polluted and it has an adverse effect on the people’s life,” stated Sharma.

The excessive use of loud speakers disturbs peace. The vehicles bearing loud speakers cause noise pollution which adversely affects children and the ailing residents, noted the official.

He directed all the AROs to inform the political parties about the problems caused by air and noise pollution through the committee formed to ensure compliance of the model code of conduct in their areas.

