Party to decide ticket to newly inducted Cong leaders: Himachal Pradesh CM

Tribune News Service

Solan, August 23

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said today that the party leadership would decide the allocation of ticket for the forthcoming Assembly elections to Congress leaders, who had joined the BJP.

He said those airing resentment within the party against such leaders would be convinced. He played down brewing discontent in the BJP over the issue and said that it was a usual practice in a political party in an election year and discontent would be aptly handled. He was responding to questions asked by mediapersons at Kunihar in the Arki Assembly segment that whether Congress leaders joining the BJP had led to factionalism.

Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 21 development projects worth Rs 54 crore at Kunihar. He addressed a gathering at Hatkot in Kunihar as part of the ‘Pragatisheel Himachal: Sathapna Ke 75 Varsh’ celebrations.

He said, “It is not necessary that a person belonging to a renowned family can solve the issues of people, as even a commoner can do so. The Chief Minister, who remained at the helm for a long period, failed to connect with people as he had not seen penury that I have.” He added that despite limited resources, Himachal Pradesh had emerged as a model of development and public welfare. He elaborated upon various developmental initiatives of his government.

The Chief Minister said that the Congress was a leaderless and directionless party in the state where every leader was trying to score a brownie point over the other. He added that the people of the state would ensure the success of the ‘Mission Repeat’ and the BJP would again form government after the forthcoming Assembly elections.

He said that the state government would consider the genuine development demands of the area sympathetically so that people could take their benefits. Health Minister Rajiv Saizal also spoke on the occasion.