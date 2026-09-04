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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Parwanoo bears the brunt of heavy rain

Parwanoo bears the brunt of heavy rain

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Ambika Sharma
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 01:13 AM Sep 04, 2026 IST
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Houses damaged in the Parwanoo area following heavy rain.
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Parwanoo and its surrounding areas have suffered extensive damage to roads and culverts after 147 mm of rain lashed the region since Wednesday. The Kasauli subdivision, which includes Parwanoo, recorded a record 285 mm of rainfall over six days, with 102 mm alone on September 2. Losses in the sub-division are pegged at Rs 12.47 crore with traffic on National Highway-5 reduced to a single lane.

The worst damage occurred at Chakki Mor, where wire-netting slope protection work collapsed under the torrential rain, forcing closure of the stretch. A drone survey by the National Highways Authority of India found the hillside had eroded 120 m above the road, sending muck and vegetation onto the highway. NHAI Project Director Anand Dahiya said the slope protection work would have to be redone from scratch, even as clearance work continued.

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A shop near Jabli was inundated and damaged, while the highway near Hotel Captain’s also suffered extensive damage. Boulders and debris from the hillside damaged two shops and some houses, and a small bridge in Parwanoo’s Sector 5 was washed away. Of 22 roads in the sub-division, 13 were damaged and two remain closed.

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Eight irrigation schemes and one sewerage scheme were hit, while 70 of 533 power transformers were affected but have since been restored. Separately, three trucks parked on an internal road at Ultra Tech Cement, Bagha, were damaged by falling debris. No one was hurt and MLA Sanjay Awasthi said traffic was unaffected since the road is company-owned.

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