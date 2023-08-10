Parwanoo-Dharampur NH reopens for buses

Tribune News Service

Solan, August 9

The Parwanoo-Dharampur stretch of the Chandigarh-Shimla NH-5 was opened for buses after six days this afternoon, a day after light vehicles were allowed on the landslide-hit portion near Chakki Mod.

The opening of the highway has come as a major relief for commuters travelling in buses, which were forced to take a long detour through Nahan while on way from Shimla to Chandigarh. The travel time had gone up by four hours.

Anand Dhaiya, project director, NHAI, confirmed that the NH-5 had been opened for buses. Officials assessed the stability of the five-metre temporary road carved out by cutting hill at Chakki Mod before taking the decision to resume bus service. The movement of heavy vehicles like trucks is still prohibited as the road hasn’t been found fit for heavy load.

Passenger buses from various states, including Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Delhi, use the highway to reach Shimla and beyond. The road stretch was shut on August 3 after a major landslide.

