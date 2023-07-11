Parwanoo inundated, 3 dead

Tribune News Service

Solan, July 10

More than Rs 77.50 crore loss has been suffered by the public works, jal shakti (JS), agriculture and power departments in the district in the last three days with incessant rains lashing the area. Additional Deputy Commissioner, Solan, Ajay Yadav, informed that loss was being assessed by the SDMs in all subdivisions. As many as 158 roads have been damaged while bridges alone led to loss of Rs 40 crore.

Traffic hit on kalka-Shimla highway Traffic was hit on the Kalka-Shimla national highway, owing to several landslides throughout the day

Power supply to Kasauli, Dagshai & Dharampur disrupted

Inundation of the areas near Sanawar where the poles were erected was posing problem in their restoration

As many as 200 irrigation and potable water schemes of the JS Department have been damaged, causing a loss of Rs 31.95 crore. The Power Department has suffered loss worth Rs 1.25 crore with power supply yet to be restored since last evening in areas like Kasauli, Dagshai, Dharampur, etc. Inundation of the areas near Sanawar where the poles were erected was posing problem in their restoration.

The Agriculture Department has assessed the loss at Rs 2.67 crore as standing crops were inundated. The Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh Industrial Development Authority has pegged its loss at Rs 1.35 crore.

As many as 57 earth excavation machines have been pressed into service, besides 23 tippers. Traffic was hit on the Kalka-Shimla national highway owing to several landslides throughout the day.

Yadav said efforts were afoot to restore the civic amenities on a war footing.

Three deaths have also been reported in the district. Two migrant labourers Prakash and Bhim Sen were buried under their temporary habitation at Tarol village in Kasauli subdivision last evening when debris fell on them from the hill above. Another person Bhupinder Kumar was washed away while trying to cross a seasonal nullah in Subathu area as sudden debris fell from the hill above.

Parwanoo town’s sector 5 area faced inundation of water following incessant rains which lashed the area since last evening. Retaining walls of a house collapsed owing to this deluge. Vehicles parked on the road were washed away in the gushing water.