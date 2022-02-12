Parwanoo police arrest two taxi drivers for murder of 2 women

Tribune News Service

Solan, February 11

The Parwanoo police have arrested Jitender Singh (43), a resident of Kharar (Punjab), and Dinesh Kumar (32), a resident of Jhajhar, from Kharar in a double murder case. The bodies of two women were found dumped near the Koti tunnel on the NH-5 on February 1.

The duo are taxi drivers and were known to the victims. They killed the women after an altercation with them.—