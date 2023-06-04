 Parwanoo-Solan NH-5 project cost crosses Rs 1,000-cr mark : The Tribune India

Parwanoo-Solan NH-5 project cost crosses Rs 1,000-cr mark

Up from Rs 748 cr due to modifications made in original design by NHAI

Parwanoo-Solan NH-5 project cost crosses Rs 1,000-cr mark

Slope stablisation work in progress near the toll plaza on the Dharampur-Parwanoo section of the National Highway-5.



Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, June 3

With several modifications made in the original design of the four-laning project of the Parwanoo-Solan section of the National Highway-5 (NH), its cost has escalated from Rs 748 crore to more than Rs 1,000 crore.

The need-based modifications were made by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to ensure stability and safety of the highway. This included construction of three viaduct bridges which were necessitated as the sliding zones left limited scope to widen the road.

Ensuring safety of commuters

Additional work like viaduct bridges and slope stabilisation have been added to the design to ensure safety of commuters on the NH. Abdul Basit, nhai regional officer

While one such bridge was constructed near the Timber Trail Resorts, Parwanoo, another was being built near Patta Mor on the Dharampur-Kumarhatti section of the highway. There is also a third one in the offing. The three bridges have added a cost of about Rs 41 crore.

Another sum amounting to Rs 140 crore would be incurred on stabilising the slopes at 39 locations on this highway where lose debris and boulders fall from the excavated hills and make driving here risky during the rains.

Since walls of merely 1.5m to 3m were raised on the slopes as per the original design, it failed to prevent erosion from the slopes which were excavated 10 to 15 m vertically. Taking serious note of the situation, the NHAI officials floated a tender of Rs 140 crore for this.

A detailed project report is prepared while executing such projects where issues like soil strata is taken into account for devising engineering strategies for the entire stretch. It seems the presence of sliding zones at several places was ignored in the project.

The four-laning work of this stretch, which began in September 2015, was supposed to be completed within two-and-a-half years by March 2018. Work assigned as per the original design was completed in June 2021 after five years and modifications like viaduct bridges and slope stablisation were introduced later.

The smooth implementation of the work was affected due unavailability of land, exodus of migrants during the Covid, besides an NGT order putting the work on hold for a few months owing to environmental concerns.

Additional Rs 123 crore have been sought from the NHAI by a private company, GR Infraprojects, which four-laned the highway. The matter was pending before the arbitration.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Manish Sisodia couldn’t meet ailing wife at their house as she is rushed to hospital after her health deteriorates

2
Trending

Neelam Gill, the Punjabi girl, seen hanging out with Leonardo DiCaprio and his mom; is it actor or his friend she is dating, fans wonder

3
Nation

What is 'Kavach', the anti-collision system in trains, which wasn't deployed on Odisha route

4
Nation

Was under 'pressure' not to deliver Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case verdict: Former Allahabad HC judge

5
Nation

Supreme Court awards 6-month jail term to US-based man for 'contumacious conduct', imposes Rs 25 lakh fine

6
Nation

Odisha train crash: Preliminary report states 'signal was given and taken off'; PM promises stringent action against guilty; death toll mounts to 288

7
Himachal

Vehicles choke Shimla after police suspend new traffic plan for a day

8
Nation

Odisha train accident site: Coaches strewn haphazardly, ambulance wails punctuate noise from electric saws

9
Nation

Odisha train accident: Preliminary probe suggests Coromandel Express entered loop line instead of main line, hit goods train

10
Nation

Caught on camera: Mamata-Vaishnaw argument over death toll in Odisha train accident

Don't Miss

View All
2 friends, one from Punjab, other from Haryana sell Rs 20 a cup tea from their Rs 70 lakh luxury car on Mumbai streets
Trending

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post
Punjab

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post of Anandpur Sahib

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person
Business

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab
Haryana

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab

Canada: Punjabi community celebrates victory of four candidates in Alberta provincial polls
Diaspora

Punjabi community in Canada celebrates victory of 4 candidates in Alberta provincial polls

Himachal Pradesh to have heliport in Chandigarh linking all 12 dists
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh to have heliport in Chandigarh linking all 12 districts

Freak weather conditions affect sweetness of melons
Haryana

Freak weather conditions affect sweetness of muskmelons, watermelons

Intense rainfall may continue in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Intense rain may continue in Himachal Pradesh

Top News

Probe hints at signal goof-up, train crash toll mounts to 288

Probe hints at signal goof-up, train crash toll mounts to 288

Over 1,100 injured, 56 of them grievously

Odisha route didn’t have ‘Kavach’

Odisha route didn't have 'Kavach'

Indigenous anti-collision train protection system was introd...

Was under pressure not to deliver verdict: Ex-judge

Was under pressure not to deliver verdict: Ex-judge

Oppn parties flag passenger safety, gun for minister

Oppn parties flag passenger safety, gun for minister

Reports on railway safety being ignored: Parl panel

Reports on railway safety being ignored: Parl panel

Had flagged ministry’s laxity, sought definite time frame fo...


Cities

View All

3 gangs of robbers busted, 11 held with ammunition

3 gangs of robbers busted, 11 held with ammunition

Police raid Hoppers again, found liquor being served to teenagers

Pakistan frees 203 fishermen

Night domination operations along Indo-Pak border to nail drug traffickers

MC razes illegal constructions

~500 hike for traditional courses

Rs 500 hike for traditional courses

Court tells MC to pay company Rs 6.78 crore

Chandigarh expedites shifting of Sec 26 mandi to new site

Over 700 pedal to mark World Bicycle Day

Zirakpur flyover head-on crash prone

Delhi High Court seeks report on Manish Sisodia’s wife, reserves order on bail

Delhi High Court seeks report on Manish Sisodia’s wife, reserves order on bail

Four arrested for Rs 55 lakh robbery at gunpoint in Delhi’s Sadar Bazaar

Jewellery shop staffer fakes robbery, held

Three arrested for stabbing youth

Man assaulted at deaddiction centre, dies

Inter-district gang of snatchers busted, 3 held

Inter-district gang of snatchers busted, 3 held

Finish all projects on time: Minister to MC

Addict injects himself with drug in public, faints; video goes viral

Despite Rs 95 cr allocation, city road infra crumbling

Despite incentives, DSR technique fails to catch Doaba farmers' fancy

Decks cleared for ~2,462-crore Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway

Decks cleared for Rs 2,462-crore Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway

3 miscreants take away SUV from youth

BJP leader’s house theft case cracked

Bus rams into pillar near PAU

Make cycling part of daily routine, residents urged

Most commercial buildings in city flouting fire safety norms

Most commercial buildings in city flouting fire safety norms

BJP leaders inspect canal-based water supply project in city

People sensitised to benefits of cycling for good health

Woman tries to slip in phone to husband in court lockroom

UGC extends Khalsa College autonomous status by 10 years