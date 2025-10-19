DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Parwanoo toll barrier gutted as car catches fire

Parwanoo toll barrier gutted as car catches fire

The inmates of the car, bearing a Haryana registration number, had a narrow escape as they managed to come out of the blazing car in time

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 03:14 PM Oct 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The toll barrier in Parwanoo that caught fire on Sunday morning.
Advertisement

The Parwanoo-based toll barrier was gutted after a car suddenly caught fire when the driver had stopped to pay the tax around 5.30 am today.

Advertisement

The inmates of the car, bearing a Haryana registration number, had a narrow escape as they managed to come out of the blazing car in time. A major portion of the barrier, however, caught fire and was destroyed while the staff managed to save themselves.

Advertisement

68f4b2c47c956 IMG 20251019 WA0008
The toll barrier on fire.

Sources reported damaged worth around Rs 7 lakh. They said property valued around Rs 15 lakh was saved due to timely intervention of firefighting personnel.

Advertisement

A crew of five fire men had rushed to the spot after receiving information along with one fire tender. They doused the fire after three hours, informed Santosh Sharma, Commandant, Home Guards, Solan.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts