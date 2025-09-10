DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Parwanoo wins national recognition for clean air

Parwanoo wins national recognition for clean air

Town secured 2nd rank in 'Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan 2025'
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:30 AM Sep 10, 2025 IST
In a proud moment for Himachal Pradesh, Parwanoo in Solan district has secured the second rank in the prestigious ‘Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan 2025’, conducted under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC).

The recognition was conferred at the Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan Award Ceremony held today at Indira Paryavaran Bhawan, New Delhi, by Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and Minister of State Kirti Vardhan Singh.

Dr Pravin Chander Gupta, Member Secretary of the Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board, said Parwanoo was honoured in the Population under 3 lakh category as one of the cleanest air cities in the country. Along with the award, Himachal Pradesh also received a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh, which will be invested in strengthening clean air initiatives in the region.

Dr Gupta credited the achievement to the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, whose emphasis on sustainable development and environmental protection has galvanised efforts across the state.

He further highlighted that the award reflects the dedicated contributions of the State Pollution Control Board, local administration and citizens of Parwanoo. “This milestone not only brings national recognition to Himachal Pradesh but also strengthens our resolve to continue initiatives for environmental protection, sustainable development and public health,” he said.

