Pasharv Nariya adjudged best student of Institute of Hotel Management

Hamirpur, April 5
Pasharv Nariya of the Institute of Hotel Management (IHM) here was adjudged the best student for the current session and was awarded with a trophy and citation certificate by Additional Deputy Commissioner Jitender Sanjta on the annual day function today.
The ADC also awarded the students for their achievements in various fields, including academics, cooking, management and other activities.
The ADC said the students of the IHM have been getting prestigious placements. He said there is a great scope for the professionals of the hospitality industry at the state, national and international levels. “Himchal Pradesh is an international tourism destination, too,” he noted.
The students presented a colourful cultural programme on the occasion.
