Passenger falls off train, injured

Solan, October 21

A Mathura resident, who was travelling to Shimla with his family, fell from a moving train while trying to board it after getting down at Solan this morning.

A rail official said the Kalka-Shimla train (No. 4506) stopped at the Solan railway station at 7.25 am. A passenger from Mathura got down at the station and tried to hurriedly board it when the train started moving.

He, however, fell down and was dragged for a while before the station master alerted the guard who signaled the loco driver to stop the train.

The passenger suffered minor injuries and was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

