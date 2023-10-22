Passenger falls off train, injured

Solan, October 21
A Mathura resident, who was travelling to Shimla with his family, fell from a moving train while trying to board it after getting down at Solan this morning.
A rail official said the Kalka-Shimla train (No. 4506) stopped at the Solan railway station at 7.25 am. A passenger from Mathura got down at the station and tried to hurriedly board it when the train started moving.
He, however, fell down and was dragged for a while before the station master alerted the guard who signaled the loco driver to stop the train.
The passenger suffered minor injuries and was rushed to a local hospital for treatment.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Aid trickles into besieged Gaza as UN chief urges Israel to avoid ‘collective punishment’
20 trucks allowed, workers say it can’t address unprecedente...
Gaganyaan : ISRO aces safety test for its 1st human space flight
Simulates abort situation for crew module
Congress, BJP bank on old warhorses in Rajasthan
Gehlot, Raje, Pilot to defend traditional turfs
US, UK back Trudeau over expulsion of envoys
Accuse India of violating 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomat...
Punjab Govt cancels 39 illegal private bus permits
25 of these are of firms earlier owned by Badals