Passerby dies as truck overturns

Our Correspondent

Dalhousie, June 9

A person was killed while another was injured in a road accident on the Chamba-Pathankot national highway near here today.

“A passerby died on the spot when an army truck overturned on the national highway,” revealed a report.

Meanwhile, Dalhousie Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Anil Bhardwaj said the deceased had been identified as Abhay. The injured was identified as Nikhil, who was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The Sub-Divisional Magistrate said an immediate relief amount of Rs 25,000 was provided to the family of the deceased and Rs 5,000 to the injured.

Angered over the accident, local residents blocked traffic on the highway for some time and demanded inquiry into the mishap. The SDM said officials were investigating to ascertain the cause of the accident.