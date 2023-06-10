Passerby dies as truck overturns

Dalhousie, June 9
A person was killed while another was injured in a road accident on the Chamba-Pathankot national highway near here today.
“A passerby died on the spot when an army truck overturned on the national highway,” revealed a report.
Meanwhile, Dalhousie Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Anil Bhardwaj said the deceased had been identified as Abhay. The injured was identified as Nikhil, who was rushed to a nearby hospital.
The Sub-Divisional Magistrate said an immediate relief amount of Rs 25,000 was provided to the family of the deceased and Rs 5,000 to the injured.
Angered over the accident, local residents blocked traffic on the highway for some time and demanded inquiry into the mishap. The SDM said officials were investigating to ascertain the cause of the accident.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Boris Johnson quits as UK lawmaker after being told he would be sanctioned for misleading Parliament
Johnson, 58, had been under investigation by a parliamentary...
Bill in works, big tech to pay for news
New legislation aims to regulate Net | Wants Google, Faceboo...
Donald Trump indicted for federal crime
First US ex-Prez to face such ignominy
ChatGPT creator meets Modi, discusses global regulation for AI
On world tour, Altman has pushed for IAEA-like agency to mon...