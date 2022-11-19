Patanjali Trust fails to use land near Sadhupul

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, November 18

Ramdev’s Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust has done little on the 96-bigha land re-alloted to it at Kehlog village near Sadhupul in March 2017 by the previous Congress government after its lease was cancelled in February 2013.

Though security staff has been deputed by the Trust to look after the land, nothing has been done to set up a branch of the yoga and ayurveda medical science research and health centre for which it was given on lease by the previous BJP government.

The state too, it seems, has forgotten that the land leased out to the Trust had failed to achieve its objective.

The state Cabinet had approved the project on January 8, 2010 during the tenure of ex-CM PK Dhumal and the lease was registered on February 2, 2010. The Virbhadra-led Congress government had taken possession of this centre shortly before Ramdev could inaugurate its first phase on February 27, 2013. The stone of this centre was laid on June 20, 2010 by Dhumal and the project had run into rough weather following the change of regime in 2012. The cancellation was challenged by the Trust in the court but they were asked to withdraw the case in order to seek re-allotment of the land. This condition was duly adhered to by the Trust.

An expenditure of Rs 14 crore had already been incurred on this centre in the first phase and a similar amount was supposed to be spent on its subsequent development. A medical centre where advance diagnostic tests were supposed to be conducted were planned for this site.

Was leased out for ayurveda centre